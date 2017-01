Library of answers to your lawn and garden questions.

Weekly Environmental Updates

and Natural Events.

Visit Mort's Latest.

Horticultural Musings.

Gardening in Arid Climates.

Recent Articles.

Must See Pictures.

Buy Mort's Toons

For Plant and Garden lovers.

See the latest videos narrated by Mort and friends and slideshows.

Radio Stations where you can join The Magic Garden.. America's fastest growing lawn and garden show!

Visit the Magic Garden in the News, 'The Gardener With Heart'. See Mort's bio here.

Advertise on over 47 Radio Stations live, Podcast and our Website.

Links to other sites and audio or video files for The Magic Garden.